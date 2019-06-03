Discover
WD 1TB My Passport Go SSD Drive Cobalt

Product Code: WDSSDG1TC
Category Links:Solid State Drives (SSD)
Quantity
Features
WD's My Passport Go is ideal for people who have to transfer files on the regular and on the go. It has a rubber protective bumper on the outside making sure that knocks and bumps can't jeopardise your files, and the built in USB cable ensures that you're ready to transfer at all times.
  • It's designed for portable use, allowing you to bring photos, videos, movies and music on the go.
  • It has a storage capacity of 1 TB.
  • It uses USB 3.0 to reach fast transfer speeds.
  • This SSD drive has a built-in USB cable for easy transfers.
  • It's compatible with both MacOS and Windows.
  • The drive includes a 3 year warranty.
  • It comes in an attractive, cobalt design.

Product Disclaimer: Officeworks cares greatly about the safety of our customers and makes every effort to ensure that the images, descriptions and formulations of each product we sell are accurate and up to date. However, product formulas can change and there may be slight delays in updating the information online. If you have particular concerns about the materials or ingredients used in this product, please read the label carefully on the product or contact the manufacturer for the most up to date information.

General

  • Barcode
    718037867724
  • Brand
    WD
  • Descriptive Colour
    Cobalt
  • External Drive Type
    Portable
  • Hard Drive Interface
    USB 3.0
  • Hard Drive Type
    Solid state drive
  • Manufacturer's Warranty
    3 year
  • Product Dimensions (mm)
    67W x 95D x 10H mm
  • Product Weight (kg)
    0.055 kg

Compatibility

  • Operating Platform Compatibility
    MacOS, Windows
  • OS Required
    Win 7, macOS Sierra

Connectivity

  • Device Connectivity Technology
    Wired

Manufacturer

  • Country of Manufacture
    China, Malaysia
  • Part Number
    WDBMCG0010BBT-WESN

Power

  • Power & Charging Interface
    Built-in USB cable

Storage

  • Hard Drive Capacity
    1 TB

