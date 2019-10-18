Discover
Office Supplies
Art Supplies
Education
Paper
Ink & Toner
Technology
Furniture
Workplace Supplies
Services
Print & Copy
Clearance

SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB Portable SSD Drive Black

Product Code: SDEXPR1TB
Category Links:Solid State Drives (SSD)
Product Code:SDEXPR1TB
Quantity
Features
The SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD Drive can reach transfer speeds of up to 1050 MB/s, making it a great portable option for storing and exchanging files at work or school. It has USB-C and USB-A connectors for compatibility, as well as a rugged case for durability.
  • This drive comes in a compact, portable size for taking on the go.
  • It has a 1 TB capacity for accommodating your files.
  • It has transfer speeds of up to 1050 MB/s.
  • It has USB-C and USB-A connectors for compatibility.
  • It includes a 5 year warranty.

How to Pack for Your Business Trip

Warranty Logo
Product Disclaimer: Officeworks cares greatly about the safety of our customers and makes every effort to ensure that the images, descriptions and formulations of each product we sell are accurate and up to date. However, product formulas can change and there may be slight delays in updating the information online. If you have particular concerns about the materials or ingredients used in this product, please read the label carefully on the product or contact the manufacturer for the most up to date information.

General

  • Barcode
    619659173326
  • Brand
    Sandisk
  • Descriptive Colour
    Black
  • External Drive Type
    Portable
  • Hard Drive Interface
    USB 3.1
  • Hard Drive Type
    Solid state drive
  • Manufacturer's Warranty
    5 year
  • Product Dimensions (mm)
    57.34W x 110.26D x 10.2H mm
  • Product Weight (kg)
    0.077 kg

Compatibility

  • Operating Platform Compatibility
    MacOS, Windows
  • OS Required
    Win 7, Mac OS 10.9

Connectivity

  • Device Connectivity Technology
    Wired

Manufacturer

  • Country of Manufacture
    Malaysia
  • Part Number
    SDSSDE80-1T00-G25

Power

  • Power & Charging Interface
    USB-C

Storage

  • Hard Drive Capacity
    1 TB

Below is general information about the Officeworks Delivery Offer. The specific delivery time frame and fees will be calculated in the checkout for your order.

Enter your postcode below for delivery times and cost for your area.

Metro areas

Standard Free Next Business Day Delivery is available for orders to selected areas of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Darwin and Hobart. Orders under $55 incur a $5.95 delivery fee.

Large items ordered before 5.30pm on weekdays will be delivered separately on the next business day and incur an additional delivery fee of $39.95.

Regional areas

Deliveries to Regional areas incur a delivery fee of $5.95. Delivery will occur in between 1-3 business days.

Large items will be delivered separately within 1-5 business days and will incur an additional delivery fee of $49.95.

Country areas

Deliveries to Country areas incur a delivery fee of $25.95. Delivery will occur in between 1-5 business days.

Large items will be delivered separately within 1-5 business days and will incur an additional delivery fee of $59.95.

Privacy Policy & Collection Statement Terms of Use PCI Compliance
Officeworks Ltd.
We accept:
MasterCard Visa Diner's Club American Express PayPal Afterpay Zip flypay
Back to top