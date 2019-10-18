SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB Portable SSD Drive Black

Below is general information about the Officeworks Delivery Offer. The specific delivery time frame and fees will be calculated in the checkout for your order.
Standard Free Next Business Day Delivery is available for orders to selected areas of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Darwin and Hobart. Orders under $55 incur a $5.95 delivery fee.
Large items ordered before 5.30pm on weekdays will be delivered separately on the next business day and incur an additional delivery fee of $39.95.
Deliveries to Regional areas incur a delivery fee of $5.95. Delivery will occur in between 1-3 business days.
Large items will be delivered separately within 1-5 business days and will incur an additional delivery fee of $49.95.
Deliveries to Country areas incur a delivery fee of $25.95. Delivery will occur in between 1-5 business days.
Large items will be delivered separately within 1-5 business days and will incur an additional delivery fee of $59.95.